$401.97 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report sales of $401.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.30 million and the highest is $436.70 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $340.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

ASIX stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,085,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

