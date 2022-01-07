$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SWK opened at $191.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.62. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $168.77 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
