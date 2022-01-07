$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $191.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.62. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $168.77 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

