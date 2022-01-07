3,522 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ameren by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.