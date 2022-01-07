3,445 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Oracle by 41.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.