$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $229.90. 16,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $222.09. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

