$280.98 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $280.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.50 million and the highest is $281.45 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $275.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,113. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,577 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 430,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

