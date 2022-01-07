21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.73. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 10,958 shares.
VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.
The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
