21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.73. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 10,958 shares.

VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

