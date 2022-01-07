$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.39.

NYSE:DFS traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

