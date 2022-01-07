$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.99. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $18.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 93,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 166.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

