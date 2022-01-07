$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.40. 5,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,699. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day moving average is $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

