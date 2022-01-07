$2.38 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.59. Accenture posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

NYSE ACN opened at $397.18 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

