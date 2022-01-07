1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.22

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.87.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

