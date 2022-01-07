1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 5.8%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 23,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,033,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Management Corp grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $168,085,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

