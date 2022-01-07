$183.55 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce $183.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.40 million and the lowest is $178.50 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $733.75 million, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $757.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Mirova lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,533. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

