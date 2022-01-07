158,512 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fluor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

