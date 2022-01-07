1,300 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Grace Capital

Grace Capital bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $350.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

