$129.28 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post sales of $129.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.78 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $62.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $385.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.06 million to $399.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $359.64 million, with estimates ranging from $345.94 million to $392.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 2,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,344. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $679.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

