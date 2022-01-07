$12.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to announce $12.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.73 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $44.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.04 billion to $45.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.56 billion to $50.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.72 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

