111,150 Shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse comprises about 1.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 430,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 158,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 31,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,417. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $526.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

