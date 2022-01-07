10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.47. 17,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,402 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,650 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

