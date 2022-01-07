10,907 Shares in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JSCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,655,000.

JSCP opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $50.62.

