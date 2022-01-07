10,000 Shares in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 466.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 472,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 322,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 276,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 173,312 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.04.

CMRX stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

