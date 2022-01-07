$100.54 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post sales of $100.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.95 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $83.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $383.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 135,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

