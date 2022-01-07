$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $237.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 713.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $118.39. 70,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.