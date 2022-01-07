$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. MarketAxess reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.83.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $373.35 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $589.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

