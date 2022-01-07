$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Garmin by 2,037.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 5,464.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 527.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.20. 6,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.44. Garmin has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

