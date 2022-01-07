$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

