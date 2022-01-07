$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NYSE:NPO opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

