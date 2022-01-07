$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of H opened at $94.56 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

