$0.90 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.89. Service Co. International reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SCI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $66.14. 646,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

