$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962. The firm has a market cap of $523.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

