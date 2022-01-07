-$0.70 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

PAR traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $90.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 210,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

