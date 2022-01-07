$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,699. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.