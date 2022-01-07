-$0.51 EPS Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.36). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.33. 644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,605. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 461,824 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

