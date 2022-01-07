$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MANH opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.97.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
