$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

