-$0.22 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

