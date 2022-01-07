$0.02 EPS Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellebrite DI.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $681,000.

CLBT stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.