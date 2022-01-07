$0.02 EPS Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellebrite DI.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $681,000.
CLBT stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
