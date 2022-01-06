Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZYME traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 47,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $655.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

