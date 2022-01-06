Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $76.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

ZION opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

