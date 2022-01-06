Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,654,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 31,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.18.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

