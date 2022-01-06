Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $753,600.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $829,500.00.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

