Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,698,438. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after buying an additional 5,180,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after buying an additional 365,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,846,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

