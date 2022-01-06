Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $21.50

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $20.90. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 238 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of $927.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

