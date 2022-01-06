ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ZClassic has a market cap of $973,387.35 and $6,108.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00317019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00133764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00089127 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002923 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

