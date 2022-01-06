ZBG Token (ZT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.62 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $141,433.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.