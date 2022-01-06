Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to “Buy”

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

STAA traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.86. 22,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.53. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.48 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,515,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 268,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

