Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to “Buy”

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,710,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.