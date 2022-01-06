Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Buy

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.24. Morphic has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,451,523.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,698 shares of company stock worth $1,782,364. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Morphic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morphic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Morphic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.