Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Buy

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

CLPR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CLPR opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

