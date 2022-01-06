Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get LiveVox alerts:

LVOX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.15.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.